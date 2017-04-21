Real Journeys fires up for Queenstown Winter Festival

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 09:47

The 43rd Queenstown Winter Festival has a new sponsor for one of festival goers’ favourite events - the Real Journey’s Friday Night Party and Fireworks on 23 June 2017.

Real Journey’s sponsorship for the night covers the legendary Friday Night Fireworks, four hours of mainstage entertainment and a new Festival event initiative acknowledging community heroes.

"Queenstown Winter Festival is at its heart an event celebrating our community,’ said Lisa Buckingham, Queenstown Winter Festival Director.

"We are thrilled to have Real Journeys, a company at the heart of our town coming on board as a key sponsor in 2017."

The Queenstown Winter Festival celebrates the start of winter as only Queenstown can. From 22-25 June 2017 from lake front to mountain top Queenstown brims with locals and visitors, street parties, music, comedy, family fun and wintery themed madness. Visit www.winterfestival.co.nz and sign up to the Friends of Festival mailing list and follow the Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The Real Journeys ‘Thank You Cruise’ will recognise and celebrate volunteers. Anyone from Otago or Southland is eligible to be nominated for the Thank You Cruise. Nominated people will have undertaken unpaid work, performing good deeds in the community in their own time. Fifty community heroes will be chosen and provided with four tickets each. The selection committee consists of representatives from Real Journeys and Queenstown Winter Festival. Nominations open on 20 April, and close by 1 June. Nominations can be made via the Festival website.