Body found near Wellington waterfront

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 10:22

The body found in the water at Queens Wharf, on the Wellington waterfront, this morning has now been recovered.

Police have established it is the body of a middle aged woman.

The death is being treated as unexplained, but at this stage there appear to be no suspicious circumstances.

Enquiries are being made to find out how she came to be in the water.

Police are also working to identify and notify the woman’s next of kin.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry