Alternative Anzac Day Event announced

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 10:44

An alternative Anzac day event called Prayers for Peace is happening on Tuesday, 25 April at 11am at the Band Rotunda at the Auckland Domain. It is a pro-peace, anti-war event that has been organised to provide a balance to the pro-war State-sponsored Anzac events.

The Rev Emily Worman of the Church in Progress MCC says, "I was motivated to help organise the 'Prayers for Peace' event as people were crying out for an additional gathering on ANZAC Day. People want a space to honour those who were brave enough to refuse to kill, to visualise a future without war and to pray for those victims of war who often go unrecognised. We will honour the dead by working together for peace."

Prayers for Peace is a multi-faith event including speakers from the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim communities, as well as people of other beliefs and atheists.

"You would think that after the nihilistic bloodbath of the First World War we would have learned something about the futility of war. Judging from the news of the last few weeks regarding the murder of civilians by our troops in Afghanistan, we definitely didn't," said co-organiser Wojtek Krzyzosiak of Auckland Peace Action.

The event is free and open to the public to join.