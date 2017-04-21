New rules for coastal consents

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 10:45

New rules to care for the Bay of Plenty’s coastal environment are now in place. Bay of Plenty Regional Council gave public notice last week that the rules in its new Regional Coastal Environment Plan would have legal effect from Wednesday 12 April 2017.

Regional Council Acting Strategy and Science General Manager David Phizacklea said that the Coastal Plan puts controls in place for activities in the coastal marine area, like building sea walls or boat ramps, dredging, discharges to sea, mangrove removal, mining and aquaculture.

"The decision to start using the new rules was made by Council’s Regional Development and Delivery Committee last month. Public submissions were received on the plan in 2015. Sixteen appeals were lodged and most have now been resolved," said Mr Phizacklea.

Mr Phizacklea said that site specific provisions for Matakana and Motiti Island are still under appeal, along with the rules about mangrove seedling removal, and structures in significant natural areas.

"Those particular sections of the plan will be finalised once we receive a decision from the Environment Court on the appeal points. All other rules came into force last Wednesday," he said.

The new Regional Coastal Environment Plan can be viewed online at www.boprc.govt.nz/prcep. Free advice about Regional Council resource consent requirements and application processes is available by calling the Regional Council Duty Planner on 0800 884 880.