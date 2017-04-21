Police name young man struck by train

|
Police can now release the name of the young man killed yesterday morning in Ranui.
16 year-old Keenan Matthes, of Ranui, died after he was struck by a train.
His death will be referred to the Coroner.
Police and Victim Support are assisting his family at this difficult time.
