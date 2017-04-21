Light plane crash Dargaville

|
Emergency services were called just before 10.30am this morning following a light plane crash in a farm paddock near Pouto Road, Dargaville.
There were two male passengers on-board who are currently being treated by St Johns staff for minor injuries.
They will be taken to Dargaville Hospital as a precaution.
Police are in the process of advising the Civil Aviation Authority.
