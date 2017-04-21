Whale Watch Kaikoura helps fund Harbour restoration

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 12:54

Whale Watch Kaikoura have joined forces with key stake holders and the Government to support the restoration of the KaikÅura harbour following the November 2016 earthquake.

Whale Watch Kaikoura General Manager Kauahi Ngapora said the award-winning tourism operator was looking forward to working closely with Encounter KaikÅura, the KaikÅura District Council and the Crown to support the harbour repair.

"KaikÅura is a strong community that has pulled together through the adversity of last year’s quake. Whale Watch Kaikoura is happy to play a part in supporting this essential work to ensure the KaikÅura Harbour is restored to the same functionality as before."

Mr Kauahi said providing a world class, nature-based tourism experience for the many thousands of visitors to the region required a quality harbour facility.

"We are grateful to be able to provide support for essential work, which rebuilds infrastructure that is key to the employment of many people in the region, and which provides a gateway for the tens of thousands of visitors to KaikÅura each year.

He said now that agreement had been reached on the restoration of the Kaikoura Harbour we can focus our efforts on the critical task of visitor recovery, and restoring visitor flows to Kaikoura as infrastructure comes back online. This collaboration will help ensure the harbour is open again by October, which is key to supporting the recovery of the local visitor sector and with it our community.

"The November quake caused major damage and disruption to our community, and we like all in KaikÅura and further afield are grateful for progress in repairing the damage to our town and infrastructure.