eGate expansion project nears completion

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 13:19

Customs Minister Nicky Wagner today announced 15 new eGates are now fully operational at Auckland Airport arrivals, meaning Customs’ nationwide upgrade and expansion of eGates is almost complete.

"The Government has invested $6.6 million in this technology to more than double eGate capacity from 22 to 50 gates across the country," Ms Wagner says.

In November 2015, the first phase of the project saw nine new generation eGates installed at Auckland Airport departures. A further 41 of the new and improved gates have since been installed nationwide.

"International travel is a vital part of New Zealand’s growing economy and our eGates make the Customs process faster and more intuitive, delivering a better visitor experience," Ms Wagner says.

eGate use increased by more than 50,000 in the last quarter, from 1,423,143 to 1,475,420.

Another eGate will be installed in the new Auckland Airport departures area in June, bringing the nationwide total to 51, and completing the expansion.

"Customs and Immigration NZ are working together to expand eGates to more nationalities, further streamlining the Customs process," Ms Wagner says.