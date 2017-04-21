Waitomo name release and appeal for information

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 15:00

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a truck crash on Te Anga Road near Waitomo yesterday morning.

He was 56-year-old Albert Frans Devries of Rotorua.

Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of a dark coloured utility vehicle which was travelling westbound on Te Anga Road between 10-10:30am yesterday.

We would like to speak with the driver in order to gather all the information needed to establish the circumstances of the crash.

We ask that the driver, or anyone who knows who they may be, contacts Te Kuiti Police on 07 878 1450.

- Sergeant Warren Shaw