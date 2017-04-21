Bay of Plenty Regional Council welcomes new councilor

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 15:37

Matemoana McDonald will represent the Mauao MÄori Constituency, filling the role left vacant after the passing of Councillor Awanui Black late last year. The final results of the by-election held to fill the vacancy were declared on 15 April, with Ms McDonald as the successful candidate being sworn into office at Thursday’s Council meeting.

Councillor McDonald was also appointed to Komiti MÄori and to Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour Advisory Group as a member for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

She is automatically a member of the Regional Direction and Delivery Committee.

An entourage of Tauranga Moana iwi representatives attended in support at yesterday’s powhiri.