Call for nominations in Manukau Harbour Awards

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 16:01

Auckland Council is inviting nominations for the Mauri o te Moana Awards to recognise the work of iwi, individuals and community groups who have helped to protect and restore the mauri of the Manukau Harbour over the last three years.

Mauri is the life energy force, or unique life essence, that gives being and form to all things in the universe.

The awards will be presented at the 2017 Manukau Harbour Symposium, which will be held Friday 19 May at NgÄ Tohu o Uenuku (MÄngere Arts Centre) and is free to attend.

Each of the recipients will receive a copy of an original artwork by Mana Whenua artist Charlotte Graham.

Instigated by the Manukau Harbour Forum in 2016, the theme of the 2017 Manukau Harbour Symposium is Ki uta ki tai: from ridge lines to shores, and it will facilitate discussion and presentations from and between those driving restoration of the harbour’s mauri.

Nominations close on 8 May 2017 and details are available on www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/manukauharbourforum, or can be requested via email from libby.caldwell@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

Booking to attend the symposium is essential. You can find out more, reserve a seat, and nominate someone for an award, by visiting www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/manukauharbourforum.