NZEI calls on Bennett to remove Pay Equity Bill stumbling blocks

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 16:05

NZEI Te Riu Roa is calling on the Deputy Prime Minister, Paula Bennett, to demand Ministers change a draft Pay Equity Bill and remove stumbling blocks that undermine her commitment to fix unfair pay for women.

In a surprise move, the Government yesterday released its draft Pay Equity Bill that introduces new hoops women would have to jump through, which would severely limit their ability to get a fair outcome in a pay equity case.

"It's so disappointing that two days after care workers were celebrating a historic victory for pay equality, the Government appears to be trying to undo the gains women fighting for justice and fair pay have made," Paul Goulter, NZEI National Secretary, said.

"The Deputy Prime Minister said in February that pay equity for women was a priority for her Government. We call on her to use her influence with her Cabinet colleagues to fix this Bill and make her commitment to pay equality for women real.

"As the deputy PM herself said: 'Occupations that are mostly made up of a female workforce shouldn’t be lower paid just because this work is and has been mainly undertaken by women.'"