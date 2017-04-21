Wellington Police investigate indecent exposure incidents

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 16:12

Wellington Police are investigating four separate incidents where a male has indecently exposed himself to women on the Prince of Wales Park walking track in Mount Cook.

The incidents have occurred between 15 November 2016 and 18 April 2017, ranging between the hours of 1pm and 7pm.

Each time, a male has approached a woman on the track and has performed an indecent act on himself.

The male is described as being between 40-50 years of age with a shaved or balding head.

He was wearing prescription glasses and was possibly of Maori or Asian descent.

Police believe it is likely that it is the same man involved in each incident.

"This sort of behaviour is unacceptable and we want to identify this man as soon as possible," says Detective Sergeant Haley Ryan.

"We believe the public can help us find out who he is, so we are asking for people to come forward if they have information or may have experienced a similar incident.

"We believe this man lives locally to the park and that someone from the area will know who this is, or may have seen a male matching this description."

"Police reminds users of the track to be aware of their surroundings and to call Police immediately if they see anything suspicious."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Haley Ryan on 04 381 2000.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.