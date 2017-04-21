'NZDF undermining tactics continue' in the face of further industrial action

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 16:26

Civilian staff in the New Zealand Defence Force continue to be subjected to undermining tactics in their attempts to bargain for a pay increase, the PSA says.

Staff in Palmerston North, Wellington and Auckland are taking industrial action over the NZDF’s refusal to bargain on pay.

The NZDF’s bargaining team has clarified that it will not send the names of striking employees to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, as is had threatened to do.

However, PSA members say NZDF managers at two worksites have taken staff aside one by one and required them to answer questions about their participation in the strike.

"The PSA considers this to be a further attempt to undermine the bargaining process, which our bargaining team is conducting in good faith," PSA Organiser Nick Kelly says.

"We are extremely disappointed the NZDF has chosen to use underhand tactics.

"We have written to them to ask them to immediately cease this behaviour."