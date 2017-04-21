Contract awarded for Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery facility

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 16:02

Palmerston North based Kynoch Construction Limited has today been awarded the tender for building the Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery facility.

The announcement was made by Mayor Grant Smith at a sod-turning ceremony, formally marking the start of construction for the Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery.

The locally owned company has more than 25 years’ experience in the construction sector.

"We are extremely proud and privileged to be involved in the construction of the Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery centre, it will be a great asset to the Manawatu and wider community. As proud citizens of Palmerston North, we look forward to completing this high profile build to the highest standard," says Peter Kynoch, owner of Kynoch Construction Limited.

"The sod-turning is a very significant milestone in one of our city’s most exciting projects," says Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

"It’s the culmination of four years of hard work and has been made possible by the generous support of so many people and organisations, including the general public and, of course, Central Energy Trust."

Central Energy Trust also made a generous new funding announcement at the event, granting an additional $250,000 for the ongoing maintenance of the facility.

"The Trust is proud to be involved with this project, which has such a significant economic and educational benefit to our community, as well being of national importance," says Central Energy Trust Chairman Rod Titcombe.

"In addition to our original grant of $2 million, the Trust will be making an annual grant of $25,000 for the next 10 years to help meet some of the operational costs for Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery."

The Wildbase Recovery Community Trust is delighted by the funding announcement.

"Without the incredible support of Central Energy Trust, Wildbase Recovery would have never reached this important milestone," says Roger Kennedy, Chair of the Wildbase Recovery Community Trust.

"Raising funds for ongoing operational and maintenance costs will be an extremely important component of our work from now on.

Alongside Central Energy Trust’s announcement, several other new sponsors were recognised by the Wildbase Recovery Community Trust for their support.

Chair Roger Kennedy thanked the Programmed group, IPLEX Pipelines, Premier Insulation, Silvester Clark, and Manawatu Knitting Mills for their very generous in kind donations, the Sargood Bequest for their second donation, and the Lloyd Morgan Foundation and Olive Tree Trust for their grants to the project.

Located in the Victoria Esplanade, Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery will be New Zealand’s only dedicated native wildlife recovery facility, with purpose-built aviaries and a physiotherapy ward. Preparation work has already begun on the site with the removal of a number of trees and the old Esplanade Education Centre.

"The Esplanade is already such a treasure along with the city’s botanic gardens, and this project really will be the jewel in the crown," says Mayor Smith.

"We’re confident Kynoch Construction Limited will complete the project on time and within budget, and we’re anticipating the centre will open in early 2018."

Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery is a collaboration between the Wildbase Recovery Community Trust, Massey University, Palmerston North City Council and RangitÄne o ManawatÅ«. The facility will be built and owned by the Palmerston North City Council and co-managed by Massey University's Veterinary School.