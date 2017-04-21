SH1 closed following serious crash north of Tokoroa

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway One, north of Tokoroa.
Two motorcycles and a tanker have been involved in the collision which occurred at approximately 2:40pm this afternoon.
State Highway One is closed in both directions.
While diversions are being put in place, motorists are asked to avoid the area.
