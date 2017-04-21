Sky Tower dressed with poppy for Poppy and Anzac Day

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 17:00

For the fourth year, the Sky Tower will wear a poppy to commemorate Poppy Day and Anzac Day, and to support the Auckland RSA’s Annual Poppy Appeal.

From 20 - 25 April the Sky Tower will be lit with a red top and a giant 13-metre poppy emblem projection on the south-east side of the Tower. The poppy emblem will be visible to attendees at the Anzac Day dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Following yesterday’s Tower De Force challenge, the winning team from the Royal New Zealand Navy had the honour of lighting the Sky Tower with the poppy projection.

This will be SKYCITY’s fifth annual Poppy Partnership with Auckland RSA.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SKYCITY lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.