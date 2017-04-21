New transfer station welcomed in Oamaru

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 17:21

The opening of the new Waste Management NZ refuse transfer station (RTS) in Oamaru was celebrated today, with district leaders welcoming it as a key part of meeting local waste management needs.

The facility will open to the public on 22 April, the same day Oamaru’s old landfill shuts its gates.

Today’s celebration was attended by local dignitaries including Mayor Gary Kircher and Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean as well as other councillors and community figures.

The new RTS facility represents a significant long-term investment by Waste Management in the local community and provides a cost-effective and environmentally sound contribution to Oamaru’s waste disposal needs.

Gareth James, Waste Management’s General Manager South Island, says the RTS offers the community a user-friendly and economical waste disposal service.

"Working alongside the Waitaki District Council and the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust (WRRT), we’ve developed an effective long-term asset helping to manage Oamaru’s waste disposal needs. We’ve been operating in Oamaru for many years and look forward to our continued work with the community."

Waitaki District Council Water Services and Waste Manager, Martin Pacey, says the new transfer station will give the community waste solution options.

"We’re keen to provide our community with options for disposing waste. Through Waste Management’s new RTS and the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust people have different ways of meeting their needs. Waste Management have made a significant investment by building the RTS facility and we welcome that contribution to our region."

Dave Clare, Trust Manager at the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust, also welcomed the opening of the new facility.

"Waste Management’s new RTS is an important part of the overall mix in managing waste in the district. Alongside our focus on recycling and waste diversion, the community now has a variety of ways to handle waste and increase recycling activities."

The activities are in accordance with the principles of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Waitaki District Council, Waste Management NZ Ltd and The Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust, Clare added.

The RTS will accept dry waste and green waste. Any recyclable material received will be taken to the WRRT site for processing. Green waste can be handled at the RTS and the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust. Waste Management can advise on how to best manage wet or special waste.

Waste deposited at the RTS will be shipped to modern sustainable landfill facilities elsewhere in Otago.

The RTS is located at 13 Industrial Place, Oamaru and open Monday to Friday 8.00am to 5.00pm and Saturday 9.00am to 5.00pm. It is closed Sunday, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Good Friday. Closed ANZAC day until 1.00pm.