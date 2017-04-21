Concerns for woman on Grafton Road Bridge in Auckland

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 16:47

Police are currently responding to an incident in central Auckland.

There are concerns for the welfare of a young woman on the Grafton Road Bridge (please note this is not the Grafton Bridge, it is a bridge on Grafton Road that is near to the intersection of Carlton Gore Road).

The woman is on the bridge, underneath which are three motorway lanes and our priority at this time is the safety of the young woman and motorists.

This is a fluid situation, and while there is now at least one lane open north and south bound, some lanes are still shut.

Further updates will be provided when information is confirmed.