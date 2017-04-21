Look out for roadworks in Bay of Plenty and Waikato

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 17:39

NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty and Waikato contractors will be working throughout this weekend clearing slips and completing vital project work after the recent severe weather events.

All road users are being urged to plan ahead to avoid delays or state highway closures in places such as Eastern Bay of Plenty, State Highway 25/ Thames-Coast Road and State Highway 2 at Te Puna.

Transport Agency journey manager Nigel D’Ath says not travelling during peak weekend hours and checking out the Transport Agency’s website before leaving can help.

"Picking up your mouse or your smartphone before you pick up your car keys and planning your journey could save you a lot stress and unnecessary time on the road," Mr D’Ath says.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP

Roadworks that are scheduled to start in the next week or are currently underway are detailed below to help people plan ahead when travelling. Current closures are also mentioned

State Highway 2 Te Puna roundabout construction

The NZ Transport Agency has approved a request for work to be carried out at the SH2 Te Puna roundabout construction site on Saturday 22 and Monday 24 April. Crews will be working in the centre lane where there is no traffic and the existing traffic management will remain in place. Drivers can expect delays.

The dispensation to work within the ANZAC weekend shut down period has been given to allow the contractor to catch up on some time, given the delays the recent weather has caused.

In an effort to improve traffic flow around the area there is a trial closure to Te Puna Station Road on weekdays between 7am and 9am, which closes the road just past the Waipuna Hospice. The closure will not apply on public holidays. Drivers are encouraged to enter State Highway 2 at Te Puna Rd.

State Highway 2 Pekatahi bridge

State Highway 2 at Pekatahi bridge remains closed because of the re-decking project and damage caused by the recent severe weather events. Some of the decking was swept away and scaffolding damaged in flood waters. A predicted opening time for this project should be known later this month.

State Highway 2 Waimana gorge

State Highway 2 at Waimana gorge remains closed because of a large slip. A helicopter will be used to sluice the slip next week and an access way will be created at the top of the cliff so the slip can be stabilised. We expect one lane to open later this month.

State Highway 29a Tauranga

Work will start on Wednesday 26th April to repair an underslip on State Highway 29A between Poike Road and Welcome Bay Road roundabouts.

The slip is in the eastbound lane. Both lanes will stay open but a 50 kilometre per hour temporary speed limit will be in place and people can expect minor delays. The work is expected to take around three weeks.

Waikato

State Highway 25 Thames-Coast Road - Ruamahunga

Work to clear slips from the recent severe weather events will continue at Ruamahunga this weekend. The road will be closed for 30 minute intervals and open for fifteen minutes periods to allow traffic safely through the site. This work will enable the road to be opened to two lanes faster. Please expect delays and avoid the area if possible. The work will be monitored and stopped if the delays being experienced by motorists are too long.