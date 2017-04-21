Kaikoura's SH1 south will be closed for three more weeks

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 18:13

NZ Transport Agency crews are continuing to work on the new slip 3 km south of Peketa, near Kaikoura, over this weekend and into the next fortnight.

Despite making good progress since Easter Weekend, the top of the slip remains highly unstable and a fresh fall of material occurred overnight Thursday at the top of the slip. No-one was working on the slope at the time, however the slip’s continual movement has slowed progress today.-

In recent days arborists have been cutting trees which have been holding back material on the slope to ensure all the loose soil is freed up and could be safely removed by a series of diggers, transferring material from the top to the bottom of the slope.

ANZAC Day access

Anyone wanting to travel to Kaikoura for ANZAC day services, 25 April, will need to use the inland road via Waiau.

Week starting 24 April and into May

The state highway closure will continue into next week, Monday, 24 April, and potentially another two weeks from 1 May in order to consolidate a programme of planned work needed following the recent cyclones.

"It is important we get this new slip, labelled 29A, stabilised and the highway safe, as there are several nearby sites between Peketa and this new big slip which need a fortnight of stabilisation and repair work," says Steve Mutton, Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager.

The post-cyclone work was planned to start the week of 1 May, however, it may be later now, depending on when Slip 29A is stabilised.

Following two weeks once Slip 29A is cleared

The highway will need to remain closed after Slip 29A is cleared for work on a number of nearby sites, between Peketa and this slip. This work is essential to clear up some of the damage caused by the tail of the two recent cyclones, Debbie and Cook.

The Transport Agency thanks all residents, business people and everyone who would normally use State Highway 1 for their patience while this stabilisation work is underway leading into winter.

There may be more closures caused by bad weather and slips in future, however, the Transport Agency will do its best to give people as much warning as possible.