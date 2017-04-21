Two fatalities following SH 1 crash, north of Tokoroa

|
Two motorcyclists have died following a collision with a tanker at approximately 2:40pm this afternoon, Friday 21 April, 2017.
The collision occurred on State Highway One, between the intersections with Rollett Road and Newell Road.
There are no further injuries.
Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to drive with patience through the Tokoroa area.
Police’s thoughts are with the family and friends of all those involved.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
