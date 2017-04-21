Motorway reopened in Auckland

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 17:46

The woman who was the subject of a Police callout on Grafton Road over the past hour has just been detained by Police.

Police negotiators and other Police staff managed to pull the girl to safety a short time ago.

The young lady will now be seen by medical professionals for assessment.

During this incident Police have tried to ensure the movement of traffic continued and several lanes were reopened during this time as the situation allowed, however our priority was the safety of everyone and we thank motorists for their patience and understanding over the past few hours.

The entire motorway has now reopened.