Water shutdown affecting Welcome Bay intersection

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 19:13

The water supply to your area will be shutdown between the hours above to connect a new water main to the existing council main.

JMC Ltdare licensed Tauranga City Council contractors.

During the shutdown, staff from JMC Ltd may need to access your property. They will be carrying identification.

Drinking water will be available on request, from the Contractor, for the duration of the shutdown.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any queries regarding the shutdown, do not hesitate to call JMC Ltdoffice on 027 495 8276 or Glen on 027 200 5665