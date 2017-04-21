Fatal collision in Napier

|
A male cyclist has died following a collision involving a truck on Georges Drive in Napier this evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene between Kennedy Rd and Thistle St just before 6pm.
Next of kin are in the process of being informed.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
Local diversions are in place around the scene while Police investigate.
