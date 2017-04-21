Road open following SH1 crash, north of Tokoroa

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 23:01

Police were called at 2:40pm today, Friday 21 April, 2017, to a serious crash on State Highway One, Tokoroa.

Two motorcyclists died at the scene, approximately one kilometre north of Puriri Road.

One of the motorcyclists who died was a 59-year-old man from Hastings.

The other was a 41-year-old man from Putaruru.

Police will not be releasing the names of the deceased until family have been notified.

State Highway One was closed for a period of time to allow for a scene examination, reopening shortly after 9:15pm.

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy of Taupo Police says the Serious Crash Unit will continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

"Police would like to thank all motorists for their patience during this road closure.

"The scene was complex and covered a 200 metre section of the highway.

"Motorcyclists are reminded to practice caution on our roads, ride to the conditions and within your limitations.

"This was a tragedy for all involved and our thoughts are with the friends and family of those affected."