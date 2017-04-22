One lane of SH1 between Palmerston and Hampden closed

Saturday, 22 April, 2017 - 13:30

One lane of State Highway 1 south of Shag Point (between Hampden and Palmerston in the South Island) is closed following a crash earlier today.

A north-bound truck left the road and overturned at around 5.40am.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is expected to be fully closed at some point this afternoon, to enable the truck to be removed from the scene.

A diversion will be in place via Trotters Gorge, however this route is not suitable for heavy vehicles or vehicles towing trailers, so travel should be delayed until later in the day where possible.