Man deceased in Glen Eden

Police are in attendance at a property on Pisces Rd, Glen Eden, West Auckland.
Emergency services were called to the house at 3.44pm.
Police have confirmed that one man is deceased.
A woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with their ongoing enquiries.
