Manawatu Police seek witnesses to Riverside Drive assault

Saturday, 22 April, 2017 - 17:36

Manawatu Police are investigating an assault which occurred at the car park located at the end of Riverside Drive, off Te Matai Road.

The incident occurred on Thursday 20 April, 2017, at around 4pm.

During the incident, a man was sitting in his vehicle when he was threatened by another man brandishing a screw driver.

The victim managed to stop an attack from progressing, receiving minor injuries while he defended himself.

The offender fled in a white vehicle driven by a woman.

Police would like to speak to the following people who witnessed the incident.

Police believe they were not involved but were present in the area at the time.

- A man on a red road bike, wearing a yellow-coloured helmet, a yellow top and black cycle pants.

He was cycling towards Napier Road.

- A cyclist on a black mountain bike wearing a long-sleeve brown-coloured top and black cycle pants.

- The driver of a dark blue Subaru RX or WRX who was with a black dog.

The vehicle was unattended but was parked in the car park at the time of the incident.

Detective Andy Livingstone asks these individuals to please contact him at Palmerston North Police Station on 06 351 3600.

"We’d also welcome any nominations from members of the public as to who these potential witnesses may be," he says.

"We are following lines of enquiry and have had no other reports of this nature in the area."