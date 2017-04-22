NZAVS protest $50 million Otago animal lab

Saturday, 22 April, 2017 - 18:36

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) were supported by international and national organisations for their march in protest of the new $50 million Otago animal lab today.

NZAVS and organisations from all over the world came together to celebrate World Day for Lab Animals by asking Otago to stop the proposed animal lab.

NZAVS was also joined by prominent Australian animal-rights activist James Aspey to protest the new animal research facility. Several international and national organisations lent their support to the march, with their logos displayed on placards asking the University of Otago to ‘End Animal Testing’ and ‘Invest in Human-Relevant Research!’

"Internationally researchers and scientists are investing time and resources in human-based research models. It is vital that Otago adopts these valid scientific methods if they wish to become a global player in the field of medical research," stated Executive Director Tara Jackson. "NZAVS wants the new facility to be used to develop treatments using human-based research models, which will effectively translate to human patients and human diseases."

"Animal testing causes unnecessary pain and suffering in animals, and produces false results, which ultimately harms humans," said James Aspey.

The lab is being built at a huge cost of 50 million NZD, while simultaneously Otago has been asking staff to volunteer for redundancy.

"This isn’t just about animal welfare, it is about people too. The people who are waiting for treatment while researchers waste time and resources on animal-based data which doesn’t translate to humans. The people who feel anxious about losing their jobs at Otago while the University invests an enormous amount of money in invalid research models. People’s lives are being directly affected by this lab," said Cressida Wilson, Campaign Manager of NZAVS.

You can find out more about NZAVS’s petition to ‘Stop the Otago Animal Lab’ here: www.nzavs.org.nz/stop-the-otago-animal-lab/