Landslide closes SH 2 at the Rimutaka Hill

Saturday, 22 April, 2017 - 19:31

Wellington Police are attending a landslide on State Highway 2 at the summit of Rimutaka Hill

The landslide has hit two cars but no one is injured.

State Highway 2 is closed in both directions and traffic will not be able to pass through.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and to postpone travel while the scene is cleared and the land is stabilised.