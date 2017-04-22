Wellington Police locate missing 12-year-old girl

|
Wellington Police have located the 12-year-old girl who was missing from a Naenae address.
She has been found safe and well.
Wellington Police would like to thank the public for assisting us, as information provided directly helped us in locating her.
She is now being reunited with her relieved family.
