Council reaches agreement with Bridgewater Apartments

Saturday, 22 April, 2017 - 20:24

The Far North District Council and owners of the Bridgewater Bay Apartments of Paihia have recently been in negotiations to settle outstanding issues regarding the remediation of the complex...

The Far North District Council and owners of the Bridgewater Bay Apartments of Paihia have recently been in negotiations to settle outstanding issues regarding the remediation of the complex.

Parties emerged from final negotiations late on Thursday night to announce that full and final agreement had been reached.

The process was congenial and the outcome positive for all, said a representative of the residents.

All parties would acknowledge that this has been a hard-won outcome, but residents can now look forward to getting on with life and enjoy their apartments, said the representative.

Council representatives noted that they were happy with the outcome as a fair compromise between the two groups and everyone they represented.

They were pleased to note separately that the apartments have been remedied and Code of Compliance Certificates issued.

- Bridgewater Apartments were built in 2003

- There are 22 units in the multi floor building

- They have prime views over Te Haumi Beach between Paihia and Opua.