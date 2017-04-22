Auckland Lotto player scoops $1 million win

Saturday, 22 April, 2017 - 21:28

A lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be popping open champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Bucklands Beach Superette in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Meanwhile, 88 Strike players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $8,700 in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

As there were no Strike Four winners, the entire jackpot rolled down to Strike Three where 88 players shared the prize. The winning stores and locations will be available on Monday.

Thanks to Lotto players, hundreds of WW100 commemorative projects and exhibitions honouring ANZAC veterans have been made possible all around the country. So good on you Lotto players.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.