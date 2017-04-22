SH2 now open following Rimutaka Hill landslide

|
State Highway 2 is now open following a landslide at the summit of Rimutaka Hill earlier this evening.
The area has been cleared.
Wellington Police would like to thank motorists for their patience throughout the closure.
For those now driving through SH 2, please remain patient and maintain wide following distances.
