Appeal to identify four men who robbed a woman in Tokoroa

Sunday, 23 April, 2017 - 10:50

Tokoroa Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify four men who robbed a woman on Bridge Street, Tokoroa, on Wednesday 19 April 2017.

At around 8pm, the woman parked her black five-door car on Bridge Street near Mannering Street and crossed the road to use the BNZ ATM.

When she returned to her car a short time later, four unknown men approached her from behind and robbed her of her wallet which contained an amount of cash.

Although not physically injured, the woman was left shaken by the incident.

The four men are described as Maori or Pacific Islander, possibly in their early 20s, and of medium build.

All of them wore dark clothing with hoodies.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who may know the identity of the offenders is urged to contact Tokoroa Police on 07 885 0100.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.