Kapiti Run for Youth raises $12,257.50 for youth of Kapiti

Sunday, 23 April, 2017 - 13:23

The Web Genius Kapiti Run for Youth (KR4Y) is delighted to announce total fundraising for the 2017 charity event to be $12,257.50. "We are truly delighted with this effort by everyone involved," said Richard Calkin of Web Genius.

Richard goes on to say, "because of the efforts of our Event Sponsors: Beach FM, City Fitness, Kapiti Business Projects, Kapiti Candy Co, Kapiti Law, Kapiti News, LowTax Accounting Services, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-LINE Ltd, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft, 16Nine Photography, Web Genius and Youth Quest; the outcome is a low cost structure which means we are about to pay 80% of the total money raised to our registered Fundraising Partners, including: El Rancho, Kapiti College, Kapiti Youth Support, Paraparaumu College, Youth Quest and ZEAL."

Local business sponsorship has played a large part in the campaign this year. 27 local businesses contributed $6,250 using a 80/20 fundraising model which means, 80% is donated to participating Fundraising Partners and 20% is retained to cover expenses of the event. All business sponsors can be viewed on the KR4Y website - https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/page53f4b6b873bb1b4c7867e2d3

Campaign Manager, Helene Judge, says "we believe Kapiti Run for Youth continues to be a credible charity event that is sustainable in the long term and we hope that everyone, participants, sponsors and fundraising partners continue to be involved in years to come. It is super exciting to know that we have now raised more than $75,000 for youth of Kapiti since inception six years ago."

The Planning Committee will start planning for 2018 very soon. "We are confident each Fundraising Partner will use the money raised wisely to do more good work within our community to benefit youth of Kapiti in their area of expertise," says Richard.