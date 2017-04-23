Parapenter who died 'qualified, experienced tandem pilot'

Sunday, 23 April, 2017 - 13:51

A parapenter who died following an incident in central Queenstown yesterday morning was a qualified, experienced tandem pilot.

Ben Letham, 26, originally from Scotland, was on a solo recreational flight at the time of his death. He had been flying commercially for GForce Paragliding for three years.

GForce Paragliding co-director Gavin Taylor said Ben had been flying for approximately six years in total and was a full-time pilot with the company.

He took off from Skyline Gondola and landed in the grounds of Queenstown Primary School.

Mr Taylor said conditions at the time of the incident had been calm, and could not comment on what may have gone wrong.

"Ben would have done thousands of flights at this site, both commercially and recreationally, but on this day he was flying with his own equipment using a single person wing," said Mr Taylor.

"Our whole team is absolutely devastated by his death. He was a really nice guy, a talented pilot, and we’re stunned to lose one of the youngest members of our team with his whole life ahead of him.

"We’ve lost a close colleague and friend who will be very sadly missed. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his partner, friends and family."

Mr Taylor said Ben was well known in the Queenstown community, and was a volunteer with the Alpine cliff rescue team.

GForce Paragliding is co-operating closely with authorities investigating the death. It has temporarily suspended operations as a mark of respect to Ben, his friends and family, and to enable staff to remember their colleague.

Queenstown Primary School principal Fiona Cavanagh said the school was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the death on the school grounds.