Police name Napier cyclist killed

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the cyclist who died following a collision with a truck in Napier on Friday 21 April 2017.
He was Benjamin Den Ouden, 30, from Napier.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Den Ouden's family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.