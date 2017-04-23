Police seeking car involved in Mt Albert aggravated robbery

Sunday, 23 April, 2017 - 20:01

Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery which occurred tonight on New North Road, Mount Albert.

Two offenders entered the Mount Albert TAB on New North Road, near Carrington Road, at approximately 6pm.

The offenders were in possession of a firearm and have left with a number of items.

They fled in a light-coloured, four-door sedan.

While leaving, the rear window of the vehidcle was smashed by a member of the public.

The car travelled down New North Road towards the city and Police are seeking sightings of the vehicle.

Police ask any witnesses to the incident to contact Auckland Central Police Station on 09 302 6400.

Sightings of the vehicle should be reported to 111 immediately.

Police are focussed on apprehending these two individuals and have increased patrols in the area.