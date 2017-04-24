Police appeal for sightings of missing 11-year-old boy

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 07:46

Waikato Police are very concerned for the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Thames on Sunday 23 April.

The boy's name is Tematau Wilson and he is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a lightweight long sleeved hoodie, red and black shorts and no shoes.

Tematau lives in Te Aroha but was with family in Thames when he walked off.

Tematau was last seen near the BP service station at the southern end of Thames.

He may have attempted to walk in the direction of Kopu after making remarks to his family that he intended to walk to his nanna in Waharoa.

Police have been searching throughout Thames overnight without success.

Police are asking anyone who lives in Thames or between Thames and Matamata to be mindful of Tematau and to ring police urgently if they see him.