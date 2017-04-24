Youthline launches free personal development app for NZ youth

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 10:05

Today young New Zealanders will have access to a free interactive app, one of the first of its kind in the world, aimed at giving them the confidence and knowledge to reach their potential.

Called Good2Great, the online app guides users through virtual scenarios which have been adapted from real situations identified by young people, designed to help them navigate some of the common challenges they may face.

The app has been designed by Youthline and funded by Coca-Cola and is intended to help young Kiwis build their self-confidence and leadership skills within a safe and anonymous environment, creating another layer of support for youth regardless of where they are, and at no cost.

Youthline CEO Stephen Bell says, "Young people who feel happy and able to cope with problems generally have a greater capacity to do well at school, enjoy life and contribute to the community. Good2Great encourages young people to learn about themselves, develop practical coping abilities and be in a safe environment without fear of being judged."

NZ musician, Stan Walker has come on board as the ambassador for the Good2Great programme and will be taking part in various activities and workshops across New Zealand.

"Stan has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by young Kiwis today and shares the same vision as Coca-Cola and Youthline to create brighter pathways and opportunities for our youth," says Bell.

Along with the online component, Good2Great will include regular free weekend workshops, facilitated by Youthline teams across the country, creating space for young people to openly share their challenges and ideas among peers, while growing their problem-solving skills and confidence.

Coca-Cola Oceania country manager Sandhya Pillay says, "We have worked with Youthline for over nine years and witnessed first-hand the life-changing work the team does. To help create this world-first online programme with Youthline, specifically for New Zealand youth, is something we are very proud of. We’re excited to see Good2Great come to life so that the next generation are well-supported and empowered as valued members of our communities."

The launch of Good2Great coincides with the public release of Youthline’s The State of the Generation[1] research which uncovered insights into the minds, behaviours and feelings of young New Zealanders today along with identifying the biggest issues that they face.

In speaking with the 400 Kiwi respondents aged 16 to 24, stress was identified as the most significant issue facing young Kiwis. The research also showed that the largest barrier to seeking help is embarrassment, with young people more likely to source information and help online first, with Google and social media ranking before in-person interactions with friends and family.

"By working together to develop Good2Great, Youthline’s amazing work is now more visible and accessible in an online environment that young people use every day and are familiar and comfortable with," says Pillay.

The Good2Great programme is aiming to have 5,000 young people complete the online course in 2017, alongside the 40,000 young people Youthline already support every year.