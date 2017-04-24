Missing 11-year-old boy located

|
Police are pleased to report the 11-year-old boy reported missing in Thames last night has been found.
He was located at an address in Paeroa this morning and is safe and well.
Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided information and assistance.
