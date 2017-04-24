Voting open for AMP Capital People’s Choice Award

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 10:47

Philanthropy New Zealand is delighted to announce that public voting is now open for the inaugural AMP Capital People’s Choice Award for a Community Changemaker. This inaugural award has been created by Philanthropy New Zealand to recognise an individual and a project they have led that has achieved positive change with the support of philanthropic funding.

"There are many great acts of philanthropy happening in the communities around us, and this award acknowledges some of these," says Philanthropy New Zealand CE Tony Paine, "it’s really important we acknowledge impactful and thoughtful projects, the people who lead them and the organisations that fund them-it encourages and promotes great philanthropy." A call for nominations went out earlier in the year to Philanthropy New Zealand members and finalists are now listed on the Philanthropy New Zealand website and are open to the public to vote. Grant Hassell, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at AMP Capital added, "We are proud to sponsor this award as part of our partnership with Philanthropy New Zealand, and we encourage members of the public to jump online and vote. They may have seen the positive impact of a project first-hand or are impressed by the stories and outcomes."

The finalists are:

Cultivate Christchurch, Co-founders: Bailey Perryman and Fiona Stewart

Nominated by Vodafone New Zealand Foundation

Eastside Community Collective, Manager: Leigh Richards-Ward

Nominated by Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust

Springboard Community Works, Founder and CEO: Gary Disprose

Nominated by Vodafone New Zealand Foundation

Tiakina Å TÄtou Tamariki- Keeping Our Kids Safe, Project Manager: Manu Caddie

Nominated by JR McKenzie Trust and the Todd Foundation

Central Trails Network, Kaye Parker

Nominated by the Central Lakes Trust Public voting closes on Monday 1 May, 5pm. The winner will be announced at the inaugural Philanthropy New Zealand Awards, Thursday 11 May at Shed 6, Wellington, an event that is coinciding with the biennial Philanthropy Summit 2017. Two other award winners will be announced on the night for the Perpetual Guardian Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy Award and the Philanthropy New Zealand Emerging Individual of the Year Award.