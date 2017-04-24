Far North youth councillors welcomed

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 11:20

Far North Youth Councillors for 2017 were officially welcomed to their leadership roles with a powhiri at Kohewhata Marae in Kaikohe recently.

Far North Mayor, Hon John Carter QSO, and Deputy Mayor, Tania McInnes, were also on hand to welcome the young leaders.

The Far North Youth Council was formed in 2016 and works with the Far North District Council to provide a youth perspective on issues across the district.

Mayor John Carter said the Youth Council had already worked well with the Council on several community projects and the Council was providing mentoring and leadership training for the Youth Councillors.

"In 2017, we will also be assisting these young leaders to develop the Far North’s first Youth Policy," he said.

This year, Youth Councillors are also due to participate in the Future Leaders programme, led by the Inspiring Stories Trust, a part of the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs initiative. Participants will be mentored by local Capability Coach, Harko Brown, through a series of local workshops and a community project.

Far North Youth Councillors have already attained impressive youth development achievements in 2017. Nina Griffiths was presented a Change Maker Award (Community Safety) at the New Zealand Youth Awards, and Heath Moffat recently returned from a three- week youth development experience with Outward Bound.

Far North Youth Councillors are seeking two additional members to join the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward. Two candidates have not been able to take up their positions due to other commitments.