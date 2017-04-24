Taranaki road users urged to be bright, be visible and be seen

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 11:31

As the daylight hours become shorter, all Taranaki road users are reminded to look twice for safety and make sure they are seen as winter sets in.

The Be Seen campaign is a region-wide effort to improve the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and other road users.

"As an avid mountain biker with my family, there are simple steps that people can take make it easier for others to see them on the road and to be certain that your way is clear while you’re travelling," says Mayor Neil Holdom.

"Using lights and hi-viz clothing makes people so much easier to spot during winter. Also, if you get into the habit of looking twice before stepping onto a road or while you’re driving, you’re more likely to see people or vehicles that are harder to see when the sun goes down.

"To promote the importance of being seen, checkpoints will be on the Coastal Walkway this Wednesday (26 April) evening, manned by the Mayor, MP for New Plymouth Jonathan Young and Shell Todd Oil Services (STOS) General Manager Rob Jager.

All walkers, runners and riders who wear bright, reflective clothing or have lights will be rewarded with chocolate, and there will be reflective armbands, backpack covers and bike lights handed out to those who don’t have them.

Says Jonathan Young: "As a regular cyclist on our Coastal Walkway, I understand the importance of care in using this shared space with other cyclists and walkers.

"Easily being seen is very much part of the etiquette that will ensure the ongoing enjoyment of such a wonderful shared space, especially as the darker winter days are nearly upon us.

"Be Seen is part of the ‘What are you Missing?’ road education programme.

Its key points are: Wearing bright colours when out walking and riding could be the difference between being seen or not.

Never assume you have been seen.Look twice: when you quickly scan the road your brain picks up only what it is expecting to see, so take a second look.

Look and think ahead when driving. If you’re about to come into some sunstrike or a section of shading, you might not see a child waiting at a pedestrian crossing or a cyclist heading up the hill into the light.

Be Seen is a region-wide collaboration between Roadsafe Taranaki, New Plymouth Police, NPiS, STOS and New Plymouth District Council.