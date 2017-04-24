Far North council putting itself under the microscope

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 12:17

Communities will soon get an independent picture of how well the Far North District Council is serving the community.

The Council is one of 18 New Zealand local authorities that have agreed to be assessed under the CouncilMARK local government excellence programme. CouncilMARK is designed to give communities and councils an unbiased view of how well their council is performing and where it can improve. Under the programme, which is a Local Government New Zealand initiative, independent assessors measure indicators of participating councils every three years across four priority areas:

The assessors then award each council an overall quality rating from triple AAA to C. Councils will discuss the results with communities, use the assessments to plan improvements and partner with other councils to share best practice.

Mayor John Carter says the Council was keen to be a foundation member of the programme.

"We aim to become a high-performance organisation, so we were keen to take advantage of the opportunity to have independent experts assess how we are tracking."

The CouncilMARK assessment will give the Council detailed information on how it performs in dozens of services and areas that are important to the community.

"It will highlight good performance and help to drive improvements, so the community can have greater confidence in our systems and business practices."

Far North District Council elected members and managers have already completed self-assessments and been interviewed by LGNZ assessors who are drafting reports for an independent assessment board to review. The board is expected to release its report on the Far North District Council before July. The Council will then comment publicly on the report, as well its plans to engage with communities on how to address the findings.