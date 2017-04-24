Acheron precautionary boil water notice lifted

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 12:40

Residents on the Acheron water supply are advised they no longer need to boil water.

A precautionary boil water notice was in place for this water supply due to high turbidity levels.

Turbidity levels have now dropped and the Council has received water sampling results showing that the water is safe to drink.

Households connected to this water supply are no longer required to boil drinking water. For any questions please contact the Council Helpline on 347 2800 or 318 8338.

The Council thanks residents for their patience while the precautionary boil water notice has been in place.