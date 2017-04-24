Phoenix Stalwart Ken Allen recognised as 'Volunteer of the Year'

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 13:19

Ken Allen, long-serving Wellington Phoenix volunteer and Sport Wellington’s Volunteer Strategy Senior Advisor, was presented with the "Volunteer of the Year" award at the Phoenix end of season awards last week.

Ken has been volunteering with match-day operations for the Phoenix from day one back in 2007. He supervises the ball kids, not only ensuring that the game runs smoothly, but also that the kids have a great time. His sterling efforts also reflect positively on the club as a whole since it is judged by competition organisers on how well home matches are run.

With this award the Phoenix have recognised Ken’s commitment as the club’s longest-serving volunteer in this their 10th anniversary year. The presentation of such an award reflects how the organisation is growing, and is testament to just how crucial volunteering is to the club.

Ken is proud to be able to provide the quality of support to the Phoenix which clubs outside of New Zealand often have to pay for. "In return," says Ken, an avid football fan, "I get to watch the games close-up, and observe the high performance side of sport at first hand, whilst being fed and watered!" He fully appreciates just how grateful the club are to him and the other volunteers which they rely on.

For Ken, in his role as Sport Wellington’s Volunteer Strategy Senior Advisor, this appreciation is key for sports organisations when it comes to securing the invaluable support of volunteers. Ken manages Sport Wellington’s volunteer strategy which sees the organisation taking the lead within a group of Regional Sports Trusts spanning the lower North Island. The key objectives of the group are to support sports clubs in communicating the importance of volunteers, and to share best practice in how to overcome barriers to entry and how to recognise the contribution volunteers make. This long-term project is only made possible through funding from The Lion Foundation, one of New Zealand’s oldest charitable trusts, which aims to build successful communities across the country. The volunteer strategy, introduced in 2015, is already starting to pay dividends, with further significant results expected over the next two to three years.

Ken acknowledges that his experience of volunteering assists him greatly in his day job. He is able to draw on his first hand perspective. "Perceptions around volunteering have changed over time. People have less time on their hands, and there are concerns regarding issues such as Health and Safety but our volunteer strategy can support sport clubs to adapt the traditional volunteering roles to accommodate all of this," says Ken. Ken is very much proof that volunteering is a win-win exercise, and undoubtedly Wellington Phoenix will be hoping that he continues to volunteer for them for many years to come!