Emergency Services are attending a serious crash on SH36 (Tauranga Direct Road), between Pyes Pa Road and Te Matai Road, where a truck and trailer unit has gone over a bank.
Injuries are unknown at this stage.
The road is currently closed and motorists can expect delays.
Diversions are in place at the north end of Pyes Pa Road near Te Matai Road and at the south end of Pyes Pa Road near Dudley Road.
